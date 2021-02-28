Covid 19 coronavirus: Ironman New Zealand won't take place this weekend

Ironman New Zealand is off this weekend. Photo / File

Organisers of Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand have confirmed the event cannot take place as planned this weekend.

A statement from organisers said, under New Zealand Government's Covid-19 Alert Level 2, events of more than 100 people could not take place meaning that Ironman NZ could not be held in Taupō on March 6 and 7.

The event team was working on a postponement date, but this was highly contingent on multiple factors aligning, the statement said.

It is hopeful that a clearer picture on whether a postponement would be possible or not would be known in the next 24 hours.