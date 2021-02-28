Covid 19 coronavirus: Ironman New Zealand won't take place this weekend

Organisers of Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand have confirmed the event cannot take place as planned this weekend.
A statement from organisers said, under New Zealand Government's Covid-19 Alert Level 2, events of more than 100 people could not take place meaning that Ironman NZ could not be held in Taupō on March 6 and 7.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: New community Covid-19 case announced - Case O - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine gets US approval; 5 million doses on...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: New case had contact with infected family during lockdown - PM - NZ Heral...
- Covid-19 coronavirus: Letter goes viral after worker fired for raising health concerns - NZ Her...
The event team was working on a postponement date, but this was highly contingent on multiple factors aligning, the statement said.
It is hopeful that a clearer picture on whether a postponement would be possible or not would be known in the next 24 hours.