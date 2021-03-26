Website of the Year
Inside the movement pushing Covid-19 anti-vax theories

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

On a supermarket bread rack, pasted across that day's deal for Molenberg toast, a bright pink Post-it note warned: "Tanked Economies Ruin Lives." A few aisles over, amid bottles of chardonnay, a similar note appeared

