Covid 19 coronavirus: Grieving family blocked from saying last goodbye to son and brother

Bhupinder "Bobby" Singh (left) was killed in a motorcycle accident last week. His grieving brother, Harmohit (right) wasn't able to attend his funeral due to travel restrictions. Photo / Supplied

The grieving New Zealand-based brother of a young father tragically killed in Melbourne has missed his last chance to say goodbye because of Covid-linked travel restrictions.

Melbourne resident Bhupinder "Bobby" Singh was today farewelled by his wife and 3-year-old daughter. But his parents and older brother weren't able to see him one last time.

The 25-year-old was riding his motorbike home from work last Wednesday when he was hit by a truck in busy afternoon traffic.

His devastated brother, Indian national Harmohit Singh, tried desperately to get to Australia for his younger brother's funeral - but was halted by travel restrictions.

"Because I'm on a skilled migrant visa, there's no guarantee that I would be allowed back in New Zealand," he told the Herald.

"They (Immigration New Zealand) said I could apply for an exemption to come back to New Zealand once I'm in Australia, but everything is over here. If they say, 'You can't come', what will I do?

"I can't even touch my brother - he's gone."

Under current travel restrictions only New Zealand citizens and permanent residents are allowed into the country.

Exemptions can be granted but in limited circumstances.

Singh said the tragedy was heightened as his heartbroken parents in India couldn't travel to Australia to say goodbye due to travel restrictions between the two countries.

"My father got a visa for Australia, to attend the funeral - but he couldn't get a flight," Singh said.

They'd pinned all their hopes on him being at Bobby's funeral to see him one last time, Singh said.

"I'm really worried for my parents. There are no options for them to get there.

Harmohit, Tara and Bobby Singh. Travel restrictions prevented Harmohit and Tara from attending Bobby's funeral. Photo / Supplied

Speaking to the Herald Sun earlier this week, Singh said: "My mum, at the moment, she is in a very critical situation.

"She can't speak … My father, he broke on the inside as well."

Instead, the family had to spend the day of Bobby's funeral consoling each other on the phone.

"He was the backbone of our family," Singh told the Herald.

"He was very hardworking."

Singh, a Wellington pizza store manager who has lived and worked in New Zealand for the last five years, said he doesn't want anyone else to suffer the same circumstances he has.

"I want an option where we can bring everyone together. FaceTime is not the same."

According to the Australian Border Force website, New Zealand residents, regardless of their visa status, are permitted to travel to Australia provided they have a valid travel visa and have not visited a Covid hotspot.

The Herald has sought comment from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment about Singh's case.