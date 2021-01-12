Covid 19 coronavirus: Government announces new Covid testing rules

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins during the summer resurgence response plan announcement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government has announced a suite of new measures to protect New Zealand as the Covid-19 treat amplifies around the world.

From today, passengers from anywhere in the world, excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations, will be required to undergo Day 0/1 testing upon arrival in New Zealand.

This expands on measures already in place for passengers from the UK and US.

As well as this, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will now have the power to expand the pre-departure test requirement to all countries and territories excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations.

He could use those powers by as early as next week.

"New Zealand already has some of the most stringent border protection measures in the world. Today's amendments further strengthen that position in line with the Government's overall elimination strategy," Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The measures the Government announced today are in addition to the ones already in place for those coming to New Zealand from the UK or the US.

From 11.59pm on Friday travellers arriving on all flights from those countries must have had a negative test result for Covid-19 in the 72 hours before their departure

He said New Zealand is in the fortunate position of having no community cases of any new variant types – "but we take nothing for granted".

"That's why we continue to take action, with very specific steps to further strengthen our response at the air border."

This morning, National leader Judith Collins called for a blanket extension of all pre-departure testing rules.

"The threat to New Zealand from the highly infectious strains of Covid-19 which are ravaging the UK and South Africa must be taken seriously," she said this morning.

Given the increased risk of the new strain – which has already been detected in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities – Collins said it's time for action now.

"If New Zealand doesn't act fast then we will be looking at a complete border closure with the UK or another economy-crippling lockdown here.

"Pre-departure testing is a crucial extra layer of defence against Covid-19 but the Government's piecemeal approach of only applying it two countries doesn't make sense."

Covid-19, she said, isn't slowing its march.

"If we want to enjoy the rest of our Kiwi summer then the Government must make pre-departure tests a requirement for all travellers immediately."

Yesterday, Collins was urging the Government to accelerate its rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination, given the increased risk of the new variant which is devastating the UK and South Africa.

National wants front-line workers, such as those working in managed isolation and quarantine facilities (MIQ), to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

"New Zealand has fallen behind the rest of the world with its vaccine programme and the Government needs to explain why."