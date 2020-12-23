Covid 19 coronavirus: Final update from Ministry of Health before Christmas revealed

Managed Isolation staff at the Sebel Hotel used as a MIQ facility in Manukau celebrate Christmas 2020. Photo / Spplied

KEY POINTS:

There are seven new Covid cases in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health has given its last update in New Zealand before Christmas.

The cases include:

• One case arrived on December 13 from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on December 14 from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch. Further information has found this is an historical case and is not included in the total number of active cases reported.

• One case arrived on December 15 from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

• One case arrived on December 15 from the Czech Republic via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms around day 6 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on December 17 from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

• One case arrived on December 17 from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

• One case arrived on December 17 from the United Kingdom via Qatar. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1772. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,381,545.

On Monday the Ministry of Health said health authorities in the UK were in communication with other authorities around the world including New Zealand about the emergence of the strain, known as the B.1.1.7 strain.

It had not been seen in New Zealand cases to date.

Today, the ministry said it continued to closely monitor the situation.

It emerged yesterday that a New Zealand pilot in Taiwan had been diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday.

The ministry said today officials had been advised by their counterparts in Taiwan.

"Officials advise this person has not been in New Zealand while infectious and does not pose a public health risk to New Zealand."

Monday's cases:

There were five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Monday, all in managed isolation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was 59. Our total number of confirmed cases was 1765.

• One case arrived on December 10 from the United States. This person tested positive due to the onset of symptoms around day 9 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

• One case arrived on December 10 from the United States. This person tested positive due to the onset of symptoms around day 9 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

• One case arrived on December 16 from South Korea. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on December 16. The country of origin is not yet available. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One additional case arrived on December 18 from Russia via Singapore, and was tested on arrival. This result is regarded as indicating previous infection – referred to as an historical case.

The person was tested on arrival before transiting to a fishing vessel in Lyttelton on the same day. The vessel left New Zealand shortly after the crew's arrival and is now in international waters.

It will not be returning to New Zealand for some months. The person had a previous infection, consistent with Covid-19, reported in Russia and their latest test result is interpreted as reflecting that previous infection. The person is not regarded as infectious.