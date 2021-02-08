Covid-19 coronavirus: Dunedin Railways shutdown partly to blame for council deficit

The struggles of Dunedin Railways in a year afflicted by Covid-19 has led to a group of companies owned by the Dunedin City Council posting a deficit.
Dunedin City Holdings Ltd (DCHL) recorded a net deficit of almost $5.2 million in the year to June 2020, which was about $6.7 million worse than budgeted.
Much of that flowed from the decision in April last year to put Dunedin Railways Ltd into hibernation.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Dunedin woman sentenced for four lockdown breaches - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Judge's warning to lockdown flouter in Dunedin - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Concerns too many people travelling during lockdown in Dunedin - NZ Heral...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Dunedin shop-spitter among 3 arrested for lockdown breaches in Dunedin - ...
DCHL directors decided to write down the investment in Dunedin Railways to $450,000, as this was the best estimate of the recoverable value, a report for Dunedin city councillors at a meeting today says.
That resulted in a loss of about $5.3 million for impairment, reflecting a decline in the assets' fair value.
Dunedin Railways had forecast ongoing losses and a need for more equity and its board was preparing a turnaround plan when the forecast effects of Covid-19 on the tourism sector made the challenge of carrying on too difficult.
The company was put into hibernation as an alternative to closure.
Train trips have since been run on a trial basis to test whether a domestic market could be established.
DCHL's debt was also forced up.
Total term loans were almost $24.5million at June 30, 2020, or $3.5million higher than budget.
This was because of increased investment in Dunedin Railways, allowing the company to repay its debts.
The effect of Covid-19 also resulted in lower-than-expected dividend income from City Forests.
The actual dividend was $4.5million against a budgeted $6.5million.
This is expected to be recovered in the 2021 financial year.
Delta Utility Services' dividend was $1.5million, as expected.
Aurora Energy did not produce a dividend, as expected.