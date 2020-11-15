Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: Does Auckland ever need to go into level 4 lockdown again?

6 minutes to read

Auckland could effectively tackle another major Covid-19 outbreak with a lockdown looser than harsh level 4 measures - and all at a similar cost, a new analysis shows. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

Auckland could tackle another big Covid-19 outbreak without having to resort to the harsh and heavy measures of a complete level 4 lockdown.

That's according to a new analysis suggesting a regional-scale flare-up can be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.