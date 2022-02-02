A person presenting to Wellington Hospital has tested positive for Covid. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Porirua diner has been listed as a close contact location of interest, as a person at Wellington Hospital tests positive for Covid-19.

Anyone at Denny's Porirua between 9.15am and 10.50am on Monday is asked to self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five.

Meanwhile, a member of the public has tested positive for Covid after presenting at Wellington Hospital for an unrelated issue, TVNZ Breakfast reports.

The patient was tested for Covid-19 after displaying symptoms, and has now been moved to a dedicated Covid ward at the hospital.

There are currently three active cases of Covid-19 in Wellington, and two in the Hutt, with no new cases announced in the region yesterday.

Only one case – in the Hutt – has been confirmed as Omicron, but New Zealanders have been asked to now assume all cases are the new infectious variant.

Positive wastewater tests were first recorded in Porirua on Tuesday last week, and again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Covid-19 was detected in Porirua & Wellington's wastewater (Moa Point) on Wednesday & Thursday this week.

Ministry of Health says the most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. If you have those symptoms, get a test. — Katrina Bennett (@KatrinaZBWgtn) January 29, 2022

For the population aged 12 and over, CCDHB now sits at 97 per cent fully vaccinated, with 98 per cent having received a first dose.

In the Hutt Valley, 97 per cent of people aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 95 per cent have one dose.

Last week 28,459 boosters were delivered across the two DHBs. 71 per cent of people eligible for a booster in the Hutt Valley have received it, and 70 per cent in Wellington.

Nearly half of Wellington's 5– to 11-year-olds had received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the beginning of this week, and 45 per cent of this age group in Porirua.