Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Volunteer firefighter refused entry to Katikati supermarket

A screenshot from the video published online showing a man wearing a Fire and Emergency jacket being refused entry to Countdown for not wearing a face mask.

A screenshot from the video published online showing a man wearing a Fire and Emergency jacket being refused entry to Countdown for not wearing a face mask.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has launched an urgent investigation into the actions of a volunteer firefighter who refused to wear a mask while trying to enter a Katikati supermarket.

A video published online shows a man wearing a Fire and Emergency jacket being refused entry to Countdown for not wearing a face mask. The man has been identified as Gerry Carey.

Carey, who appears to be filming the ordeal, captures two police officers and supermarket staff members manning the door on the video.

He can be heard asking the masked police officer: "Are you telling me that I need to show you my exemption which is between me and my doctor"?

The officer nods in response.

The Countdown supermarket in Katikati. Photo / NZME

The police officer can be heard telling the man that Countdown staff "have the right" to exclude him from entering the store.

"No that is actually discrimination," Carey replies.

Carey is then encouraged by the officer to move away from the supermarket entrance.

After refusing to move, he asks for the names of the Countdown staff members at the door.

"What you are doing here is committing a crime, you are preventing me from getting food," he tells the officer.

The volunteer firefighter says he will be taking the matter further.

At the end of the video, Carey films himself, saying: "I told them I had an exemption, they wanted to see it. It is between me and my doctor."

The Bay of Plenty Times has tried to contact Carey.

Fire and Emergency confirmed the man in the video was a volunteer firefighter but would not confirm his name.

Area manager Kevin Cowper said the organisation was investigating the incident "with urgency" and would take whatever action was "deemed appropriate".

"We support the work police do as our emergency partners, and take the Covid-19 instructions of central government very seriously," he said.

A police spokesperson said police would take an "education-first" approach on mask-wearing requirements at supermarkets and pharmacies.

"This means encouraging people to do the right thing for themselves, their whānau, friends and their community."

However, they said enforcement action would be taken where necessary.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG