Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Sex workers' anxieties as lockdown, OnlyFans changes threaten revenue

Dame Catherine Healy says the Delta variant has possibly changed client behaviour but some sex workers are still concerned about how to seek financial help in lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dame Catherine Healy says the Delta variant has possibly changed client behaviour but some sex workers are still concerned about how to seek financial help in lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sex workers face uncertainty as the Covid-19 lockdown prohibits meeting clients and coincides with looming changes to a global adult content-sharing site.

But local clients seem to be demanding sex less frequently than in last year's lockdown, perhaps due to greater concerns about the Delta variant's transmissibilty.

A concerned sex worker approached the Herald to say another escort was still advertising in-person services late last week, after level 4 was activated.

The advertisement has since been removed.

The sex work advertising website now said due to Covid-19 restrictions, physical escort work was not allowed.

It added: "Profiles are still displayed for informational purposes/phone sex or future bookings."

Another major advertising platform had no such warning but sex workers on the site highlighted "online services" were available.

Dame Catherine Healy of Aotearoa New Zealand Sex Workers' Collective said the more common problem in the last lockdown was clients pestering sex workers to flout rules and meet in person.

Healy said she'd received fewer such complaints lately, possibly because people were more familiar with rules now, or due to fears of the Delta variant's contagious nature.

Sometimes, sex workers placed ads on escort websites before lockdowns were activated, and there was a lag before those ads were removed, she said.

The forced move to online work coincided with content-sharing platform OnlyFans saying it planned to ban "content containing sexually-explicit conduct" in October.

The move sparked concerns around the world from some sex workers.

OnlyFans would be nothing without the sex workers whose labor built it up into a major platform. Now it’s tossing them aside, and removing a vital source of income from a population of workers who are disproportionately marginalized and have no protections under U.S. labor law https://t.co/j09cXwHtiE — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) August 19, 2021

Healy believed the ban was due to pressure from investors who wanted to minimise exposure to potential sex trafficking allegations.

"What's behind those decision is pressure from international banks, and banks are pressured by lobbyists... So it's a whole thing that gets whipped up and the consequences are dire for sex workers who use these forums or mediums."

She said multiple investigations over many years in New Zealand had not found evidence sex workers were being trafficked from overseas.

Another concern arose from beneficiaries supplementing welfare payments with sex work, especially in cities with high costs of living.

"There's a lot of anxiety around undeclared income amongst sex workers," Healy said.

Healy said some New Zealand sex workers were still unsure how to access financial assistance when they could not meet clients during lockdown.

She said the sex workers' collective had a Work and Income (Winz) clinic operating out of the collective's Auckland branch in Canada St, near Karangahape Rd.

Healy said dedicated Winz staff were also available to help advise sex workers in lockdown.

Sex workers must not meet clients during level 4, regardless of whether they usually worked in a brothel, from home, or on the streets.

The collective told sex workers to only make physical contact with people in the same, existing household bubble.

Overseas, The Conversation reported many sex workers were ineligible for government support during the crisis in Britain.

"Because many do not have records of their taxed income they have been unable to benefit from the UK income support scheme for self-employed people," sociologist Taha Yasseri wrote.

Curiously, I don’t see you promoting sex workers on your twitter feed. It is all vanilla SFW creators. Why is that, if you value sex workers so much? — Restrained Elegance (@RElegance) August 21, 2021

He said clients' health concerns and limited mobility reduced demand for sexual services during the pandemic.

But Yasseri said sex work was always in demand, even during wars and famines, so it would be naive to think otherwise in the case of a pandemic.

He said the pandemic's financial stress might cause some former sex workers to return to the sector.