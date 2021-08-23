Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Queenstown under lockdown

It's Queenstown unlike you may have ever seen before as the city embraces lockdown and the streets empty.
NZME photographer George Heard says it is an eerie feeling walking around central Queenstown which is looking more like a ghost town at the moment.
Despite there being no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the city, everybody appears to be playing by the rules.
The nationwide lockdown is set to last until midnight this Friday but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce whether the alert levels will change earlier that day.
The only places open in central Queenstown at the moment are the Covid-19 testing site and vaccination clinic.