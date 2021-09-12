Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Positive cases were at a supermarket and dairy on Friday

September 12, 2021: 20 new community cases of Covid-19 are announced all in Auckland, one day away from a Cabinet alert level decision. Video / NZ Herald

Positive Covid cases were out in the community as late as Friday.

The latest locations of interest show visits to Pak'nSave Manukau and the Portage Road Superette in Papatoetoe three days ago.

The Ministry of Health's last update on locations of interest was last night, but more are expected to be released this morning.

Latest update

Pak'nSave Manukau is linked to a positive case who was there on Friday between 10am and 10.45am. Image / Google

A positive case visited the Pak'nSave Manukau supermarket, at 6 Cavendish Drive, between 10am and 10.45am that day.

People who were there during that 45 minutes are advised to monitor for any Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if symptoms appear, get a test and stay home until that result comes back.

Another case was at the Portage Road Superette, at 48 Portage Rd, from 3.45pm to 5.30pm.

Anyone who was at the dairy in that time period is told to "stay at home" and get a Covid test immediately, as well as five days after the date of exposure.

The Portage Road Superette in Papatoetoe was visited by a Covid case on Friday between 3.45pm and 5.30pm. Image / Google

Other locations released yesterday:

- Pak'nSave Māngere, corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave

- Pak'nSave Clendon, 16 Robert Ross Place.

- Burbank Convenience and Lotto, Burbank Ave, Manurewa.

- Pak'nSave Botany, Tī Rākau Drive, East Tāmaki.

Pak'nSave Māngere is linked to a case on Sunday, September 5 (Father's Day), between 10am and 11.30am.

Several visits to Pak'nSave Clendon

The Pak'nSave Clendon supermarket is linked to positive cases on several days and times. A case was there on Friday, September 3, from 8am to 9.45am.

Another visit is recorded on Sunday, September 5, between 3.25pm and 4.30pm, while another visit was reported last Tuesday, September 7, between 9.55am and 11am.

Pak'nSave Manukau is linked to a visit from a positive case or cases last Wednesday, September 8, between 2.33pm and 3pm.

While another person visited the Pak'nSave Botany supermarket on the same day between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.