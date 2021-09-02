Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 'Misinformed' Covid pamphlet a danger to public

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

A "worrying" pamphlet being distributed in Hawke's Bay is touting a chemical found in some cleaning solutions as a treatment for Covid-19.

Jo Gibbs, national director for the Covid-19 vaccination and immunisation programme, has urged the public to ignore the claims.

The pamphlet, which Associate Professor at the University of Auckland Siouxsie Wiles believes is published by Mercola, an American website run by Joseph Mercola, has been distributed in Napier, Hastings and Havelock North.

Napier-based pharmacist Peter Bailey received the pamphlet in the mail.

"It was delivered to my letterbox, and I know there are gullible people out there who would read it, and believe it, it's extremely worrying," Bailey said.

The pamphlet also suggests the vaccine may be unsafe.

"Anyone who receives it should toss it."

Gibbs said the Ministry of Health's focus was on providing clear, consistent access to trusted and transparent information.

"We are aware, however, there is some material circulating in the community that comments on the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines," she said.

"Making false claims about Covid-19 and vaccinations is concerning, unhelpful and potentially dangerous.

"It is important that people use only reliable sources for their information and should carefully consider what they pass on. We need a whole-of-society approach to combat misinformation, not only by government agencies but also academia and the media."

Pharmacist at Life Pharmacy, Napier, Peter Bailey was dismayed at receiving a "misinformed" pamphlet on ways to avoid getting Covid. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gibbs said official communications about the Covid-19 vaccine would be from the Unite Against Covid-1', Karawhiua and Ministry of Health websites, and their social media channels.

"In addition, the Unite Against Covid-19 national public information campaign has been designed to ensure information is available to everyone in Aotearoa."

It includes content on television, radio, social media, in newspapers and maildrops in letterboxes.

Wiles said it was more important than ever to stamp out misinformation.

"Given we now know the virus is airborne and that Delta is so much more infectious," and everyone over the age of 12 can be vaccinated, she said there was likely to be a surge in people sharing fake "facts" and misinformation.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles says people should look out for "red flags" around any new bits of Covid information. Photo / NZME

Wiles told The Spinoff that the best way to deal with misinformation was to get into the habit of checking for red flags.

"One immediate red flag is where the information comes from," Wiles said.

"If it stems from any of the known Disinformation Dozen or Covid contrarians, and if it's coming from platforms like Bitchute, which is for people who've been chucked off YouTube, then definitely stay well clear."

As of September 1, 128,540 vaccinations had been administered in Hawke's Bay, with 84,114 people receiving their first dose and 44,426 their second dose.

About 56 per cent of people in Wairoa, 57 per cent in Napier, 58 per cent in Hastings and 54 per cent in Central Hawke's Bay had received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

If people see any examples of misinformation about the vaccine, whether it's online or a physical document, people can report it to CERT NZ by emailing covid@ops.cert.govt.nz.

Any Covid-19 misinformation on social media can be reported to the social media platform it appears on.