Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest added; more supermarkets, petrol station

Potential Covid-19 exposure sites continue to emerge with more supermarkets and a petrol station revealed in the newest locations visited by infectious people.

The Ministry of Health added 13 new sites of interest including a person who spent 15 minutes at Z Manurewa just three days ago, on September 4.

Anyone who visited the service station between 2am and 2.15am is asked to self-isolate for two weeks and to monitor symptoms.

There's also a four-hour visit to Pak'nSave Sylvia Park on Sunday, August 29 between 12pm and 4pm.

There are several other supermarket visits at Countdown and Pak n Save between August 23 and September 4.

That brings the new total of locations of interest to 127.

The affected sites are;

• Countdown Northwest Massey on September 3 between 5.16pm and 5.45pm,

• Pak n Save Manukau on August 23 between 12pm and 1pm,

• Pak n Save Mangere on August 24 between 9am and 11am,

• New World Mt Roskill on August 27 between 2.45pm and 3.30pm,

• West Liquor Royal Heights Massey on September 1 between 5.14pm and 5.30pm,

• Pak n Save Papakura on August 26 between 2pm and 3.30pm,

• Gilmours Mt Roskill on August 23 between 12.30pm and 1.45pm,

• Pak n Save Clendon on August 26 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm,

• New World Westfield Albany on August 25 between 11.52am and 12.15pm.

Yesterday, two pharmacies and a fruit and vege shop were added.

The number of potential exposure sites dropped yesterday, but other new additions included long bus rides and suburban dairies.

All the new locations are in Auckland, which remains in alert level 4, as New Zealand moves into level 2, or "Delta level 2", as dubbed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, at 11.59pm tonight.

However, new rules have been added to level 2 because of the danger presented by the Delta strain, including mandatory mask use in most public venues and patron limits at restaurants, bars and clubs.

A new Covid testing regime will also be introduced for MIQ staff and essential workers crossing Auckland's borders.

Delta 2 has further restrictions including the size of gatherings, mandatory mask and QR code use.

Among the locations added yesterday were Puhinui Pharmacy in Papatoetoe, which was visited on August 27 between 12pm-1pm, and Richmond Rd Chemist in Grey Lynn, visited on August 30 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

Whenuapai Gardens & Orchard Ōtāhuhu - a fruit and vege shop on Atkinson Ave - has also been added to the list, with a visit on August 29 from 1.30pm-1.40pm.

Several bus services and shops were also added to the list on Sunday. They include Family Food Mart Ōtāhuhu, Countdown Northcote and Village Foodmart Papatoetoe and Saveway Asian Supermarket in Papakura.