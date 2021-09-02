Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Criteria for bonus NCEA credits announced

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says student welfare is a priority.

Students whose learning has been disrupted by the lockdown will be able to gain bonus NCEA credits - under certain conditions, the Government has announced.

Any students whose schools have been disrupted by alert level 3 or 4 for 20 or more school days will be entitled to learning recognition credits in the same form as last year.

They will also be entitled to adjustments to NCEA endorsements and University Entrance, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

"The wellbeing of students is our priority – particularly at those schools which have already experienced Covid-19 in their school community this year.

"Teachers are working hard to keep students on track, but those in their senior years will be especially concerned about their opportunity to achieve NCEA if lockdown continues."

As in 2020, students who meet the threshold will be entitled to one extra bonus credit for every five NCEA credits they earn. That is capped at 10 bonus credits for NCEA Level 1, and eight bonus credits for Levels 2 and 3.



Gaining a merit or excellence endorsement will require 12 credits at that level, rather than 14. Students will still need to achieve at least three credits from external assessment and three from internal assessment, where these requirements usually apply.

To receive a merit or excellence certificate endorsement, students would need to receive 46 credits at merit or excellence level, instead of the usual 50.

University Entrance will require students to achieve 12 – rather than 14 – credits in each of three UE-approved subjects. They will still need to attain NCEA Level 3 and meet literacy and numeracy requirements.

The changes recognise the impacts of lockdown on students, Hipkins said.

"The additional credits are only earned in proportion to the standards students achieve through internal and external assessments.

"Signalling these changes now is intended to give students confidence that they will continue to have a fair opportunity to attain NCEA, even if they need to spend more time away from the classroom.

"These changes are in addition to delays to end of year exam and portfolio submission dates, and other adjustments to assessments already in place.

"I would like to recognise universities and Universities New Zealand, school principals, teachers and my NCEA Professional Advisory Group, who have worked with the Ministry of Education and NZQA to move quickly to support students."