Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland's Green Bay High School now linked to outbreak

Green Bay High School in West Auckland is the newest school to be linked to the current Delta outbreak, which has now grown to more than 100 cases.

The West Auckland school confirmed the positive case via its Facebook page.

"We found out this afternoon that we have a GBHS student who has tested positive for Covid-19," the post said.

The Green Bay High School case takes the total number of schools with confirmed Covid-19 cases as a result of the latest Delta outbreak to eight.

Attached to the Facebook post was a letter from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

Kia ora e te whānau, I hope you are all doing well in your bubbles. We found out this afternoon that we have a GBHS... Posted by Green Bay High School on Sunday, August 22, 2021

ARPHS said the student was infectious when last at school on August 17.

The school confirmed the student was last at school on Tuesday August 17.

The 007 school bus from the suburb of Glen Eden to Green Bay was recently added to the locations of interested.

The bus travelled on 12 times dating back to Monday August 9.

All staff and students of the college are considered close contacts and are being asked stay in self-isolation at home for 14 days.

Last week a 25-year-old teacher from Avondale College tested positive after her flatmate contracted the virus from a co-worker.

Recently a student at Western Springs College and a staff member at Pukekohe High School have tested positive for Covid-19.

There are also multiple cases at two Auckland universities linked to the current Delta outbreak.

There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. Of these, 33 are in Auckland and two are in Wellington.

This brings the total number in the community to 107. Of these, 99 are in Auckland and eight are in Wellington.

On Friday, De La Salle College in Māngere East and McAuley High School in Otahuhu were confirmed to have students with Covid-19.

Other high schools that have had a student test positive for the virus are Northcote College and Lynfield College.