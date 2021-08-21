Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland testing centre closing at 4.30pm to prevent staff burnout

Quick Read
Portaloos at the Balmoral Covid-19 testing centre in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Portaloos at the Balmoral Covid-19 testing centre in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Auckland's Balmoral Covid-19 testing centre - run by Whānau Ora community clinics - has closed to the public in an effort to prevent staff burnout.

The centre would continue to test people waiting in their cars until 4.30pm.

Staff at the centre said the decision to direct any more traffic to other testing stations was made in the interests of staff wellbeing.

Those who had lined up but were turned away from the site because they wouldn't be tested before 4.30pm were given priority cards and could arrive between 7am and 8am tomorrow to get tested.

The Herald understands the Albany site did the same earlier today but had reopened for a short time to allow a few more cars to enter.

Read More