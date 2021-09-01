Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: All 40 supermarkets now locations of interest still yet to be named

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

Authorities are yet to name all 40 supermarkets linked to Covid positive cases, which the Health Ministry says will officially be identified as locations of interest.

Members of the public are being told to check the Ministry of Health's website regularly as it is due to release details for 40 supermarkets that have been connected to people who have tested positive for the virus.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the supermarkets are being added "out of an abundance of caution".

"These were places visited by people who subsequently were identified as a case," he told media yesterday.

"People should look out and if anyone has been in one of these - even if it was some time ago - the advice is to just be careful and watch for symptoms if you were there at the time and place on the website, so no need to go and get a test, just for awareness."

Farro Fresh Grey Lynn, on Westmoreland St West, was visited by a Covid positive case on Wednesday, August 18. Image / Google

As of this morning, 13 supermarkets have been named in the latest update provided at 8pm yesterday.

They are:

1. Countdown Māngere East

2. Countdown Mt Roskill

3. Countdown Papatoetoe

4. Countdown Three Kings

5. Countdown Warkworth

6. Farro Fresh Grey Lynn

7. New World Papatoetoe

8. New World Southmall Manurewa

9. Pacific Fresh Manurewa

10. Pak'nSave Māngere

11. Pak'nSave Clendon

12. Pak'nSave Sylvia Park

13. Pak'nSave Westgate

More details were also provided for a mini market in Massey, West Auckland, which has now officially been connected to a positive case or cases seven times since last Monday, August 23.

All staff at the Tasi Market, on Triangle Rd, are in isolation for 14 days after being linked to a Covid positive case or cases throughout last week - between Sunday, August 22, to Sunday, August 29.

The market has been closed since being identified as a location of interest and has undergone a deep clean.

New World Southmall Manurewa has been named as a location of interest. Image / Google

"Tasi Market Massey will commence trading with a new interim team from [tomorrow] until the old team return from isolation on the 14 September," a note on their Facebook page said.

The store, which has been carrying out grocery deliveries throughout lockdown, said it would start to offer delivery services again once enough staff are available.

"Thank you for your ongoing support of us, especially the team you see daily. We look forward to seeing you all soon."

The Ministry of Health has told customers who received deliveries from the store last week that they are not considered to be contacts; but that they should still monitor their health.

If any symptoms start, get a Covid test and isolate until a result is received.

Pak'nSave Clendon, on Robert Ross Place, is featured four times on the locations of interest page. Image / Google

9am update

The ministry has updated the locations of interest page this morning - removing locations no longer thought to be affected. No new locations have been listed yet, however.

A total of 308 locations are now showing on the website.