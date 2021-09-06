Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Alcohol biggest factor in Far North family violence this lockdown

4 minutes to read
Alcohol is the leading trigger of family violence incidents involving police in the Far North, Whiria Te Muka data shows. Photo / File

Alcohol is the leading trigger of family violence incidents involving police in the Far North, Whiria Te Muka data shows. Photo / File

By:

Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate

Harmful drinking has been revealed as the leading factor behind family violence in the Far North during this year's lockdown.

And police data shows Te Hiku is not alone, as the destructive combination reaches across

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid