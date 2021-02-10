Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Crucial stage' - Pfizer's vaccine clears final NZ hurdle

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has jumped its final approval hurdle and after being given the tick by ministers.

It's also been revealed it has only been approved for Kiwis over 16 and who aren't receiving other specific cancer treatments.

Pregnant women are advised to discuss the vaccines with their doctors but has been deemed suitable for lactating women.

And after getting the jab people will have to be observed for 30 minutes - like many other vaccines - and be aware there could be side effects like fever, muscle pain and fatigue.

Border workers like nurses, security staff, customs and border officials, airline staff and hotel workers and their households will be the first vaccinated when the first batch arrives by the end of March.

Hipkins will answer questions about which other -population groups will be prioritised at the 1pm press conference in the Beehive with health chief Ashley Bloomfield.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved by Medsafe last week and following that the Health Ministry gave relevant ministers "decision to use" advice.

Hipkins described the final government approval as a "crucial stage" and meant the Government could "start having a conversation with New Zealanders" about the vaccine roll-out.

Information campaigns will start next week which will address "natural questions".

All these steps can provide further assurances to the New Zealand public that this vaccine is safe to use," Hipkins said.

"While vaccination of our border and other frontline workers takes place, we will continue to receive advice from officials on the other vaccines in our portfolio. Medsafe is in regular conversations with AstraZeneca and Janssen and has begun engagement with Novavax. A similar rigorous approval process is being followed."

Final checks on the seven ultra-low freezers in Auckland will be completed at the end of the week while the two in the South Island should have their checks completed by the end of the month.

As well special containers have been purchased to move the vaccine - which needs to be kept at -70C - around the country.

As well, 1800 people have volunteered to train-up to administer the vaccine. The Government estimates it needs another 2000 to 3000 health staff for the vaccine campaign.

Vaccine scams

Hipkins said the Government was working to "actively combat" scammers taking advantage of people and tricking Kiwis into handing over personal and financial information.

Will children be able to get a jab later?

The vaccine has not been approved for children and rangatahi under 16-years-old because it wasn't trialled in that age group.

The Government said this decision could be reconsidered if more information became available.

And people receiving specific therapies should not receive the vaccine - those therapies are pembrolizumab (Keytruda), nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy) and atezolizumab (Tecentriq).