Covid 19 coronavirus: Case identified in Auckland community; no link to border or MIQ

Shoppers rush to Auckland Countdown following announcement of community case of Covid-19. Video / Supplied

• There is no known link between today's case and the border or an MIQ facility.

• The Prime Minister will front a press conference with Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield at 6pm. Watch live on nzherald.co.nz

• Aucklanders have reported a rush on supermarkets since the news broke at 3pm.

• Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy said Aucklanders "should assume we've been exposed" and wear masks immediately.

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in the Auckland community early this afternoon and is under investigation.

Newstalk ZB's political editor Barry Soper said he was told by a reliable source the person travels frequently between Auckland and Coromandel - however that information has not yet been confirmed by officials.

The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established.

The news has sparked a run on supermarkets - but health experts are saying there is no need for people to panic-buy.

The All-of-Government response group started meeting at 3pm and Cabinet will receive an officials' briefing, including advice on what measures are needed, at 4.30pm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to Wellington now. She will give a press conference at 6pm with Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The timings are tentative and depend on developments.

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone in Auckland taking public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces to wear a mask.

The Government will not confirm any further details on the case including what part of Auckland it is in, or whether the person had moved around.

The New Zealand dollar dropped by just over half a U.S. cent to US69.65c after the news of Covid-19 case was announced.

The last reported community case of Covid-19 in New Zealand was on February 28, 170 days ago.

The Prime Minister was first advised of the case at about 1pm and there was still limited information available.

It is understood she briefed Auckland mayor Phil Goff on the situation via phone about 3pm.

Contact tracing interviews are being conducted by the Auckland Regional Public Health unit.

"The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes. While we collect more specific information all New Zealanders are reminded of the basic public health measures of mask wearing and hand washing. In particular anyone in Auckland catching public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces should wear a mask as a precaution," the ministry said in a statement.

"A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case."

The Ministry of Health reminded people to get tested if they develop any symptoms and to stay home from work if feeling unwell.

Auckland Council Deputy Chief Executive, Patricia Reade said the council is awaiting further updates from the Government.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to Wellington now and the public should expect an update from her about 5.30pm or 6pm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We have been here before and are prepared to respond quickly should we need to. We will provide further updates should anything change.

"In the meantime, we want to remind people of the basics; wash your hands regularly, wear a mask on public transport and in situations where you can't physically distance, and ensure you are checking in using the NZ Covid Tracer app."

A positive case of #COVID19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation.



Consumers are reporting supermarkets in Auckland are busy, with one on the inner North Shore already having to open all checkouts.

New World Birkenhead Grocery Manager Thilak said he noticed an increase in customers in the past half hour.

He said all the checkouts are open and there are long queues.

Thilak said there's no need to panic as there's lots of stock for everyone.

The car park at Birkenhead New World at 3.10pm. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Transport is reminding all commuters that face masks must be worn on public transport.

Everyone 12 years and older legally must wear a face covering on public transport at all Alert Levels.

Face masks are on sale in vending machines at public transport facilities across Auckland. The masks are in 42 machines at bus and rail stations and ferry wharves.

National Party leader Judith Collins said the case was "obviously very concerning for Aucklanders".

She urged people to use the Covid tracing app and called on the Government to ensure the vaccine rollout continued regardless of any change in alert level.

Collins has not been contacted by the Prime Minister with details of the latest case.

"If it's level 4 people will be saying, 'how do we get our vaccinations,' hopefully they will be able to.

"The fact we are even talking about level 4 lockdown shows the importance of vaccinations."

'Assume you've been exposed' - Expert

University of Auckland Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy said the next 12-24 hours were critical in identifying what links this case has.

"If you're in Auckland, act like you have been exposed, make sure you wear a mask home on the bus tonight and if you've got any symptoms, make sure you get yourself a test, but for now we really do need to wait to see what information comes to light."

If a direct link to the border could be found, Hendy said an alert level shift might be avoided, but he did admit the chances of it being the Delta variant were high, given it was the globally dominant strain and it was the most common variant presenting at the border.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said people should show initiative by donning face masks in all indoor public settings, and avoid rushing the supermarkets.

"There should be enough for everyone. The nation hasn't suddenly got mass diarrhoea."

"Anyone living in Auckland has to assume it will be the focus of investigation and control of this outbreak," Baker said.

Baker said it was important for people who might have recently received one or even two vaccine doses to be vigilant.

"They just need to behave as if they're still vulnerable. The vaccine's good. It's not perfect."

Baker, speaking to Newstalk ZB, said he was very disappointed by the news of a positive case.

He said best case scenario, the case was clearly linked to the border or managed isolation.

"If there is no link to the border, you have to assume there are other cases in the community that we don't know about."

Baker said Kiwis needed to plan for what the Government had outlined what would happen should a case of the Delta variant be found in the community - a snap lockdown.

"We know that's the winning formula...it's worked against the Delta variant in other countries.

"I think the message now with the Delta variant is that we have to take it very seriously and we do have to plan for the worst, unfortunately."

University of Auckland associate professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles reiterated the message of staying calm while the case was investigated and to adhere to public health measures.

"The onus is on us to be making sure we are doing all of the things that can be either stopping us being part of a transmission chain or making sure that if we have been exposed, we can be protected really easily."

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Wiles said essential practices included scanning Covid QR codes, wearing a mask in public and getting tested if people had symptoms.

Wiles said a lockdown was possible if the case was infected with the Delta variant, but she was reassured Kiwis would be able to adjust.

The Prime Minister's office has also urged people to follow the following public health guidelines:

• Stay home if you are sick, call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice about getting tested.

• Keep on scanning QR codes

• Wear a face covering on public transport and when you can't keep 2 metre distance from others.

• Practice good hygiene – wash hands often.

Hospitality sector braces for impact

Restaurant, bar and cafe owners and staff were also bracing for potential disruption, Hospitality NZ national president Jeremy Smith said.

"Everybody's just holding their breath."

He expected if Auckland went to Level 3 or 4 lockdown, other regions would have their alert levels raised. But he said if Auckland was only placed in Level 2, the rest of the country may see no alert level changes.

Smith said many hospitality businesses were capable or reacting to alert level changes faster than they were last year.

An alert level change in Wellington could scupper that city's Burger Wellington event, he said. The event was set to run until the end of August, and many restaurants had already stocked up on supplied.

"It couldn't come at a worse time, in terms of people stocking up."

But Smith emphasised the hospitality industry was ready to follow official advice.

"We recognise that, if we have go into a lockdown for the greater good."

He said Hospitality NZ members were hoping authorities got to the bottom of the latest case or outbreak as soon as possible.

It comes as more than 2.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered.

The Ministry of Education is referring media to the Ministry of Health as the "lead agency" on Covid matters.

There are no new cases in managed isolation.

The news comes after revelations this morning that Covid was spread between returnees at Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility when room doors were opened simultaneously for seconds during food deliveries and a health check.

An investigation has revealed the highly contagious Delta variant was spread in seconds across a corridor and changes were now underway at the 31 MIQ facilities across the country to prevent synchronous door opening.