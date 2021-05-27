Covid 19 coronavirus: Can Australian PM still visit New Zealand?

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino announces another lockdown for Victoria from midnight tonight until 11.59pm on June 3. Video / Sky News Australia

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino announces another lockdown for Victoria from midnight tonight until 11.59pm on June 3. Video / Sky News Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was in the Greater Melbourne area recently, which is now covered by a public health order issued in New Zealand today.

It is unclear what this means at this stage, and if Morrison will be required to return a negative Covid-19 test result before his scheduled arrival in New Zealand on Sunday.

The Section 70 public health order issued this afternoon requires anybody in New Zealand who has been in the Greater Melbourne area to self-isolate until they returned a negative Covid-19 test.

Morrison on May 20 did an interview in Pakenham, a satellite suburb of Melbourne and covered by the health order.

A spokesman for PM Jacinda Ardern said in a statement that the Australian delegation will be subject to same rules as others travelling from Australia, including the s.70 requirement and pre-departure testing if the Government moves to introduce that on Friday.

"With regard to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Morrison, we are in close contact with the Australian government and working through any implications for the visit."

Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison is scheduled to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday to meet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Getty Images

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins this afternoon announced New Zealand's paused Quarantine Free Travel with Victoria will be extended until 7.59pm on Friday, June 4, after today's announcement in Melbourne of a seven-day lockdown.

The extended quarantine-free travel pause has also affected the Super Rugby game between Otago's Highlanders and the Melbourne Rebels.

Morrison and Ardern were to attend the match in Queenstown on Sunday, but due to the travel pause the teams will play in Sydney.