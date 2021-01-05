Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie acts barred from Gibbston concert near Queenstown

The Angels, Pseudo Echo and MI-SEX were no longer able to travel to New Zealand for the January 23 show. Photo / 123rf

Otago Daily Times
By: Guy Williams

Organisers of the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert near Queenstown have been forced to change the line-up due to Covid-19 outbreaks in two Australian states.

Greenstone Entertainment marketing and PR manager Hayden Dickason said the The Angels, Pseudo Echo and MI-SEX were no longer able to travel to New Zealand for the January 23 show, and had been replaced by Kiwi acts The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar* and Hello Sailor.

The changes also applied to its concerts in Taupō and Whitianga the following weekend.

The three shows will have an all-New Zealand line-up; the three new acts will join Kiwi acts Gin Wigmore and Dragon.

A Covid-19 outbreak on Sydney's Northern Beaches last month has led to new cases in neighbouring state Victoria, and the reimposition of travel restrictions and quarantine measures by other states.

The Jordan Luck Band has replaced one of the Australian acts. Photo / Otago Daily Times
