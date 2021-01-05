Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie acts barred from Gibbston concert near Queenstown

Organisers of the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert near Queenstown have been forced to change the line-up due to Covid-19 outbreaks in two Australian states.
Greenstone Entertainment marketing and PR manager Hayden Dickason said the The Angels, Pseudo Echo and MI-SEX were no longer able to travel to New Zealand for the January 23 show, and had been replaced by Kiwi acts The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar* and Hello Sailor.
The changes also applied to its concerts in Taupō and Whitianga the following weekend.
The three shows will have an all-New Zealand line-up; the three new acts will join Kiwi acts Gin Wigmore and Dragon.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A Covid-19 outbreak on Sydney's Northern Beaches last month has led to new cases in neighbouring state Victoria, and the reimposition of travel restrictions and quarantine measures by other states.
Read More
- Concert review: Benee, Spark Arena, Auckland - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ's first big music concert post-lockdown - L.A.B in Auckland - NZ Heral...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi concert promoter calls for luxury quarantine for international artis...
- Gin Wigmore, Dragon, Pseudo Echo and more to play Summer Concert Tour - NZ Herald