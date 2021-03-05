Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland's Pasifika Festival postponed over alert level uncertainty

The Pasifika Festival has not been held in Auckland since 2018. Photo / File

Auckland's hugely popular Pasifika Festival next weekend has been postponed because of uncertainty over Covid-19 alert levels.

On Friday, the Government announced Auckland would move from alert level 3 to 2 at 6am Sunday, remaining at that setting until at least Friday, March 12.

The festival was originally planned to take place on March 13 and 14 at Western Springs Park, but will now be held on April 10 and 11 at Mt Smart Stadium.

The embattled normally annual festival has not run since 2018. It was cancelled twice in 2019 and 2020 after the Christchurch terror attack and first coronavirus lockdown respectively.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff had been pleased the festival could still go ahead this year.

"Pasifika is a much-loved festival and an important celebration of Auckland's vibrant Pacific cultures," he said.

"I'm happy that Auckland Unlimited, our Pacific community leaders, organisers and festival stakeholders have been able to work together to confirm a new date.

"I look forward to attending Pasifika this year and enjoying all the performances, music, art, culture and heritage the festival offers."

Head of major events at Auckland Unlimited, the city's economic and cultural development agency, Richard Clarke said the festival could only proceed at alert level 1.

"Even though the Prime Minister indicated yesterday that Auckland may move to alert level 1 next weekend, this is not guaranteed," he said.

"We haven't been able to hold Pasifika since 2018, so moving the event dates will give us the best chance of Auckland being able to enjoy another fantastic festival.

"We are grateful for the support of the community leaders and event partners who have worked with us in the past week to explore all options since Auckland moved to alert level 3.

"They support our decision to postpone and will be working with our experienced event production team on the new plans to deliver the festival at a later date."