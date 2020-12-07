Covid 19 coronavirus: Are there any cases in New Zealand today?

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health authorities are due to say whether or not there are any new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The latest information will be released about 1pm, as has become familiar to many Kiwis who wait for the daily update.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that there was one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation. There were no new cases within the community.

The latest person to test positive for the virus arrived in the country from the United Kingdom, via Hong Kong, last Friday on December 4.

A case previously reported on has since recovered. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 56 people.

The total number of confirmed cases, as of yesterday, stood at 1723.

The figures also showed that laboratories had processed just over 2300 tests for Covid-19 yesterday - bringing the total number of tests carried out, as of yesterday, just over 1.3 million.

Kiwis have also been told that the daily Covid-19 updates, usually released by the Ministry of Health or given via a live media conference, will now be reduced.

They will only be released four days a week, instead of daily.