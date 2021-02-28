Covid 19 coronavirus: Almost 10 hours trying to get back into Auckland

People heading back into Auckland have faced massive delays on the roads - with one woman reporting a nearly 10-hour crawl from Rotorua.

Many other families have reported spending several hours sitting in traffic trying to get through Auckland's Covid-19 checkpoints, after the city went into alert level 3 lockdown early yesterday morning.

Another long day of queues is expected today - with police and road authorities urging people to "please be patient".

But people are confused about the need for checkpoints for those trying to get into the city.

ACT leader David Seymour wrote on Twitter: "The Government needs to explain why it is blocking people going into Auckland. People are reporting six-hour waits and ambulances rescuing distressed motorists."

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, he described the fiasco as "absolutely extraordinary".

"It just beggars belief. I mean, I had people texting me all night - we had people, in their nineties, having to go to the bathroom on the side of the road, ambulances collecting people because they'd expired in the heat.

"And it shows a few things - first of all, this government's total lack of commonsense. Why would you stop people entering Auckland?

"The point is to keep the virus contained within Auckland, not stop people going home."

SH1/SH2 POLICE CHECKPOINTS – MON 01 MAR

Travel to/from Auckland is restricted at COVID Level 3 with journeys for essential purposes only. Please be patient with delays expected at police checkpoints at SH1 Te Hana, SH1 Mercer & SH2 Mangatawhiri: https://t.co/gL9Em5xrfe ^TP pic.twitter.com/SkHWhumXAB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 28, 2021

Seymour said he could not understand how government officials failed to anticipate the thousands of people who would be trying to head back home to Auckland over the weekend.

"Even if you do want to stop people entering the area, given the extraordinary circumstances of calling restrictions with no notice in the middle of the weekend, of course there are going to be thousands of people trying to re-enter Auckland on Sunday night.

"How the Government failed to anticipate that and created a kind of disaster it did, I'll never understand."

Motorists who contacted the Herald yesterday reported having to sit in long queues for anything between two to nine hours.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she had been in traffic south of the city for six hours.

The Government needs to explain why it is blocking people going INTO Auckland. People are reporting 6 hour waits and ambulances rescuing distressed motorists. https://t.co/lU8Q7JODpq — David Seymour (@dbseymour) February 28, 2021

She left Rotorua at 1pm and still hadn't reached the Auckland southern border checkpoint by 10pm.

"I have not gone above 5km, I have crawled."

The woman said people were getting out of their cars and running to a nearby gas station to get food and then making it back to the car before it had moved very far.

People were also dashing from their cars into the bushes on the side of the road to go to the bathroom, she said.

"It seems crazy it's taken us so long to get back in. I don't blame the police at all. I just hope they could do something slightly different."

Why on earth are there checkpoints coming IN to Auckland. I.e checking people returning home? I thought there was only a problem with you leaving Auckland. Queues for miles from south of Brynderwyns and it’s ridiculous. Standstill too. @covid19nz @chrishipkins #COVID19nz pic.twitter.com/yk7vusxH8f — Denise Montgomery (@MontyWrites) February 28, 2021

She had food and water but wasn't drinking it - out of fear she might need to go to the bathroom.

Auckland resident Olivia Savidan drove back to the city from Raglan and said she covered about 7km of motorway in five hours.

She was travelling back after a "mums and daughters" trip away with seven mothers and nine daughters, but the usually two-hour commute had taken the group more than seven hours.

"We're joking about how lucky and fortunate we are we don't have a crying baby or a pet," Savidan said.

"The girls are staying entertained. Everyone is going to the toilet on the side of road, it's not exactly graceful.

"We can't believe there is a border control coming back into [Auckland], we'd expect it going out. This is just crazy."

But not even the lengthy traffic delays could wipe the smiles off the daughters' faces after their weekend away, with the young girls all in good moods after hours stuck in traffic.

"One of our girls did burpees on the side of the road.

Another mum in the group, Nerolie Curran, was upbeat about the traffic delays.

"We're just playing our small part for New Zealand to keep us as open as we can."

She said she'd wait in the queue again "any day".

"The only reason we could go away with a group of friends is because New Zealand has done so well to get this far. This is just part of making sure we can do more weekends away."

Other motorists also reported lengthy delays heading back into the city, with one woman saying she'd been in the car for almost 10 hours as she drove back to Auckland from Taupō.

Shorter wait north of Auckland

Meanwhile, a Northland man said he got through the northern border in about 20 minutes, most other motorists are experiencing delays of several hours - up to six hours by 6pm today in at least one case.

One man heading from Hamilton to Auckland was stuck in the northern checkpoint for nearly four hours, while another motorist has seen people "toileting" on the road side and heard cries from babies.

By late afternoon, police had set up a dedicated "livestock lane" to help expedite the travel of vehicles transporting animals.

Those who had stock or animals and were stuck in traffic were urged to call *555.