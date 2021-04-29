Covid 19 coronavirus: 50 NZDF personnel have contracted Covid-19 working offshore

Lieutenant Commander Mike Peebles. Photo / Natalie Slade

Fifty members of the New Zealand Defence Force have contracted Covid-19 while based offshore.

The NZDF says the figure is a reflection of the high global infection rate, but refuses to release details of who caught the virus and where, sighting "medical and privacy considerations".

The revelation to the Herald comes after 13 personnel and family stationed in Canada caught the virus earlier this month.

They appeared to have picked up the virus from their accommodation in a building 12km from the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

All have since recovered, but the NZDF has been doubling down on enforcing its vaccine programme, threatening to fire staff who refuse it.

RNZ reported last week that about 180 people - 1.8 per cent of uniformed personnel - had declined the vaccination, with hesitancy about the new vaccine being the main concern.

An NZDF spokesperson confirmed a total of 50 uniformed personnel had caught Covid-19 while working offshore.

"They have been well looked after, complied with all isolation requirements and are supported throughout their recovery.

"We comply with all host nation response requirements as well as supporting our people with medical advice from the NZDF health service."

While the NZDF wouldn't confirm which personnel were affected, they were only stationed in certain countries around the world, including 31 in Egypt, nine in Iraq and Republic of Korea, as well other middle eastern and South Pacific countries.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the NZDF took the health and safety of its personnel seriously.

"When the global Covid-19 pandemic emerged, prevention protocols were put in place by the NZDF including for personnel deployed on global missions.

"These have included pre-deployment education, wearing face masks, hand washing/sanitising, physical distancing, and managed isolation both before joining a mission and on return to New Zealand.

"Unfortunately, as has been proven around the world, this is a tricky virus to eliminate."

NZDF BASES OVERSEAS

• Scott Base

• Egypt

• Jordan

• Golan Heights/Lebanon/Syria

• Iraq/Kuwait/Qatar

• Bahrain

• South Sudan/Africa

• Republic of Korea

• South Pacific/South East Asia