Covid-19 case in Nelson-Tasman region

There is one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman region. Photo / Neil Porten

The Ministry of Health announced the case at 1pm.

The positive test result was returned on Sunday night.

The case and their close contacts are in isolation, with testing of those contacts under way, a ministry spokesperson said

"Investigations into the possible source of infection are ongoing."

Several exposure events are being assessed and any locations of interest confirmed will be published on the Ministry's website.

The case will be formally added to the ministry's case tally tomorrow.

Meanwhile, five close contacts of a border case announced in Christchurch yesterday after are now self-isolating with testing under way.

The case travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on November 25 on Air NZ Flight NZ8475.

"Anyone who is considered a potential contact of this case will be contacted directly. Unless you are contacted, you are asked to monitor for symptoms, and get tested straight away if you develop any consistent with Covid-19."

People living in Canterbury are also asked to monitor the ministry's locations of interest website.

"Every new case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you're feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Canterbury."