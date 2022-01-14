The Ivan Ward Centre at Selwyn Village in Point Chevalier, Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

By RNZ

A ward at one of Auckland's largest rest-homes has been closed after a caregiver tested positive for Covid-19.

The families of residents at the Ivan Ward Centre at Selwyn Village in Point Chevalier have been sent an email telling them that the caregiver is asymptomatic.

It is not known which strain of Covid-19 they have contracted.

The rest-home said the ward would be closed to visitors for at least 14 days, and residents and other staff were being tested.

So far, no one else has returned a positive test.

The Ministry of Health has listed a number of new locations of interest in Auckland this morning and is asking people to monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms, get tested and stay at home if they develop.

• Gateway Wholesale Meats in Takanini on 11 January from 3.42pm-4pm

• Morrin Road Bakehouse St Johns on 10 January from 7.10am-7.30am and also on 14 January from 6.30am-7am

• New World Metro in Queen Street on 14 January 12.21pm-12.30pm and also on 13 January from 12.11pm-12.30pm

• Shosha Takanini on 10 January from 6.03pm-7.15pm

- RNZ