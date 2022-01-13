There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

An Auckland cafe has been flooded with furious abusive messsages on social media after their Facebook page briefly carried a message claiming they would "humiliate" any unvaxxed customers who attempted to enter the business.

Zoom Espresso in Green Bay told the Herald today that they never posted the message and have been hacked.

The message, posted earlier this week, read: "If you're unvxd don't come in. We will humiliate you in front of the whole shop and ask you to leave."

The cafe's Facebook page then seemingly replied to some of the furious backlash to the original message, labelling complainants "ignorant" and saying they were "happy to spread hatred and discrimination".

A screenshot of the post.

The cafe said this morning that the original comment and the replies did not come from the cafe themselves.

"It's not from us, it's from somebody else," the cafe's manager told the Herald this morning.

"A page was hacked by an anti-vaxxer, unfortunately. To make us look bad, that's what they do."

In a statement posted to Facebook this morning, the cafe's owner clarified their position, suggesting that the post was made by someone who had access to the Facebook page and confirming that they did not approve the message.

"In light of the recent activity on our Facebook page I want to let you know I do not hold the admin rights for my Facebook page, the recent posts made were not approved by me and are not views held by me or any members of my current team," he wrote.

"I am working with Facebook to get this rectified. I would like to thank the wonderful community of Green Bay for their ongoing support during this time."

The cafe appeared to reply to complaints, but management say they were hacked.

The cafe is now under assault from online abuse, with public posts describing the cafe as "disgusting" and "nasty" and promising a boycott.

Comments on anti-mandate Facebook groups are encouraging others to target the cafe with complaints and bad reviews.

There has been a spate of abusive incidents since New Zealand entered the traffic light system and began enforcing vaccine mandates.

A bakery in Canterbury posted online about the "disrespectful" response of some customers, saying they were "disappointed and disgusted" by how their staff were treated.

In Auckland, a man entered a Subway franchise and described the staff as "Nazis" and the Government's Covid response as "state terrorism".

In Dunedin, a man pulled a knife at a city bar after he was refused service.