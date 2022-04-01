Protesters started a fire on Parliament grounds and threw bricks and other objects as police moved in on the occupation site on Wednesday. Video / Michael Neilson

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

The police operation set up to respond to the illegal occupation at Parliament has cost taxpayers more than $430,000.

"Operation Convoy" resulted in hundreds of police officers being sent to Wellington to restore order in the capital during the occupation.

Information released to RNZ under the Official Information Act shows the police spent $438,548 up until February 28.

The cost breakdown does not include the two-day period leading up to the confrontation and riots on Parliament's lawn.

The police expenditure covered accommodation, food supplies, consumables, airfares and vehicles and helicopter hire costs.

Hundreds of police officers during their operation to end the 23-day long Covid-19 Convoy protest at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The police spent $158,430 on travel, $153,516 on accommodation, $78,024 on food, $32,147 on vehicles/ equipment and $16,431 on "other" expenses.

The total cost breakdown, which doesn't include the personnel costs of the police officers assigned to the operation, comes to a total $438,548.

RNZ has previously reported a police operation at a two-day weapons conference involving 101 police officers in 2017 came to $112,490.

A police operation involving 160 staff at a two-day oil summit in 2018 came to more than $180,000.