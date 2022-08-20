Cyclists say a bike lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge would allow people to adopt an environmentally friendlier transport option. Photo / Paul Roper Bike Auckland

Cyclists say a bike lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge would allow people to adopt an environmentally friendlier transport option. Photo / Paul Roper Bike Auckland

By RNZ

A cycling group will seek a legal review of Waka Kotahi's decision not to trial walking and cycling lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The Transport Agency yesterday said it had re-evaluated its earlier decision not to run a trial and come to the same conclusion.

That decision was despite a request from the Transport Minister that the agency runs the trial.

Waka Kotahi said there were significant health and safety concerns involved in the project.

In reaction, Movement cycling group spokesman Bevan Woodward announced the organisation would ask the High Court for a judicial review of the decision.

He said safety issues could have been mitigated, and the health and environmental benefits outweighed the possible risk of incidents between bikers.

"[Waka Kotahi] just appears to be looking for excuses and I think misleading disingenuous excuses for not getting on with something which could be a real break-through for Auckland," he said.

Waka Kotahi earlier told RNZ it was still planning for single-day events that would allow walkers or cyclists to cross the bridge this summer, and it was committed to contributing to walking and cycling networks in Auckland.

It had come under previous criticism for the resources and planning used for the single-day access events, which critics said could have overlapped with the trial lanes.

- RNZ