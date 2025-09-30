Pan gave evidence that renovation works were going on at the property, the structures were accessory to that, provided shade for workers and materials, were not permanent and would be removed after construction was finished.
Judge Dickey and Commissioner Bartlett, however, said they did not accept this.
“The activity description requires that the site be an active construction site. That is not supported by Mr Pan’s evidence,” they said.
“We find that the ... breaches are substantial exceedances, not minor breaches,” their decision said.
“These breaches cause adverse effects on the residential character and amenity of the neighbourhood.”
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay.