Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Court orders removal of giant fences and structures at Māngere Bridge property

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Environment Court has ordered the removal of unlawful fences and structures at a Mona Ave, Māngere Bridge, property. Photo / Alyse Wright

The Environment Court has ordered the removal of unlawful fences and structures at a Mona Ave, Māngere Bridge, property. Photo / Alyse Wright

A court has ordered the removal of unlawful fences and structures around a worthless Auckland house on an eyesore section that neighbours have complained about for years.

But who will do the work at 14 Mona Ave, Māngere Bridge, is not immediately clear.

The registered owner, Huila Wang, has told

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save