Court martial for soldier accused of covertly filming women during sexual encounters

He admits taking the videos and images - but says the women consented, or he genuinely believed they were consenting at the time.

The women reject this, saying they had no idea they were being recorded.

Court martial proceedings began today for Smith at Burnham Military Camp before Judge Tom Gilbert.

A court martial is a military court that tries members of the armed forces for violations of military law.

It is a structured legal process, similar to a civilian court, and a decision on guilt or innocence is made by a panel of military members - three in Smith’s case.

If a defendant is found guilty, punishments can include fines, demotions, or imprisonment.

Until today, the Herald could not publish details of the allegations against Smith.

Between August and November 2020, he is accused of “intentionally or recklessly” making an intimate visual recording of a woman.

He is further charged with deliberately making intimate recordings of a second woman in November 2020 and December 2020.

The alleged civil offences contravene the Armed Forces Disciplinary Act 1971.

Judge Tom Gilbert. Photo / Pool

The names of women have been suppressed. Both were in new relationships with Smith at the time of the alleged offending.

Judge Gilbert also suppressed the specific details of the content of the videos and images.

He said the Herald could only describe the content of the material and “what was engaged in between parties” as “intimate sexual activity”.

Anything outside that description was prohibited.

During the trial, the court will hear from both complainants via audio-visual link, and the panel deciding Smith’s fate will be shown the intimate recordings in question.

A number of other witnesses will also be called.

Prosecutor Flight Lieutenant Hannah O’Byrne outlined the Crown case against Smith this morning.

Corporal Manu Smith at the Court-martial proceedings. Photo / Pool

She said the first woman met Smith in July 2020, and a sexual relationship “progressed quickly”.

During sexual activity at her Christchurch home she “felt something was off” and when she looked up Smith was “pointing his cellphone at her”.

She told him to stop recording and delete the footage.

“She told him off for recording her and he played it off as a joke,” said O’Byrne.

The woman assumed the footage was deleted - but Smith later sent it to her via Snapchat.

Snapchat is social messaging app where messages are designed to disappear after being viewed or after a set time

“She told him off again, saying she told him not to do that and it wasn’t ok,” said O’Byrne.

The woman stopped seeing Smith and reported the matter to the police.

The second woman was at Smith’s defence house in Burnham when she was recorded.

O’Byrne said that during sexual activity,, Smith took three photos of the woman.

“Without her consent - or even time to discuss what was happening. At the time,the she did not realise (photographs were being taken),” said the prosecutor.

Prosecutor Flight Lieutenant Hannah O'Byrne. Photo / Pool

Smith sent her the images on Snapchat, and she took screenshots.

She told him to delete the photos, and he “played it off as a joke”.

The pair engaged in sexual activity a few days later.

“She could not see what he was doing,” said O’Byrne.

“She did not realise she was being filmed.”

Later on, she received a message from Smith on Snapchat.

Given his messaging history, she decided to turn on screen recording before she opened it.

It was the footage of her taken during sex.

“She asked if he had sent it to anyone else. He played it off as a joke,” said O’Byrne.

The second woman reported the incident to police, handing over the screen recordings.

Defence lawyer Matthew Hague. Photo / Pool

The court heard that during their relationships with Smith, they had willingly and knowingly sent him explicit images and video, including naked photos. These were sent via Snapchat.

Both vehemently reject Smith’s explanation that they consented to him filming and or photographing them.

The first woman began giving evidence before lunch.

“In the video, you can see me trying to swipe his phone away, telling him to put it away,” she said.

She said there had been no discussion before sex about whether Smith could record. When she told him off, he was “very blase”.

“He just said ‘no, it’s all good’,” she recalled.

She said she felt “pretty gross”.

“My privacy had been invaded,” she said.

In a brief opening address, Smith’s lawyer, Matthew Hague, told the panel that his client denied all the charges.

“Let me be clear… what you’ve heard… is just allegations,“ he said.

“It is not evidence. At present… the accused must be presumed innocent."

The court martial is set to continue for at least three days.

