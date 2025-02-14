“As the matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.”

Queenstown locals were discussing the alleged offender on social media.

One said the driver was “at it ... every night”.

“It’s getting old,” they said in a post on Reddit.

Another wrote:

“To the obnoxious f***wit in the Lamborghini Huracan – I want you to know that I love cars and car culture. But I’m not the only person who reported you to the cops for holding your engine at the redline and launching your car along the Esplanade night after night after night.

“And now I read that your car has been impounded for 28 days by the cops. How sad. Congratulations dumbarse.”

The man will appear in the Queenstown District Court late this month. Photo / George Heard

Another said:

“A friend showed me a photo of him being pulled over along with a message saying, ‘finally the police have got him’.

“That idiot has been annoying so many peaceful people and disrupting businesses who were trying to deal with customers. I heard that a lot of people had called in complaints.

“Showing off loud cars is such a lame, selfish thing to do. Many people live in Queenstown to be away from things like that.”

Other comments included:

“Saw him getting pulled over by the cops last week. Made my day.”

“Don’t think I’ve ever thought anything other than ‘c***‘ when I hear him revving the tacky-looking thing up and down Shotover St.”

A 2025 Huracan has a price tag of more than $626,000 in New Zealand, according to current TradeMe listings.

Older models have a starting price between $320,000 and $350,000.

