Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Couple who fabricated trust deed lose Supreme Court bid over property sales

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The two disputed properties are located at Mangatāwhiri, about 10 km northeast of Pōkeno. Photo / NZ Herald

The two disputed properties are located at Mangatāwhiri, about 10 km northeast of Pōkeno. Photo / NZ Herald

A couple jailed for failing to provide the necessities of life to their toddler found themselves in a desperate financial situation so they turned to a solicitor for help.

Anthony and Mikhal Schmidt were struggling to pay the mortgages on two properties at Mangatāwhiri near Pokeno when they were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save