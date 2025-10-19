The two disputed properties are located at Mangatāwhiri, about 10 km northeast of Pōkeno. Photo / NZ Herald
A couple jailed for failing to provide the necessities of life to their toddler found themselves in a desperate financial situation so they turned to a solicitor for help.
Anthony and Mikhal Schmidt were struggling to pay the mortgages on two properties at Mangatāwhiri near Pokeno when they wereboth found guilty following the death of their 2-year-old daughter.
When they were each sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment, their economic woes became more immediate.
According to a recently released Supreme Court decision, the couple looked to solicitor and friend Brian Garrity for help, suggesting he buy one of the properties as a means of resolving their difficulties.
It agreed the couple intended to sell the properties outright to eBada.
The Court of Appeal found there was a shared understanding that Garrity had obligations to the couple in relation to the properties.
But, Anthony had proceeded on the basis that he was entitled to the benefit of the equity in the properties after discharge of the debts secured over the properties.
The couple then appealed the Court of Appeal judgment and argued their appeal raised matters of general and public importance and commercial significance and disclosed a risk of a substantial miscarriage of justice.
Supreme Court dismisses appeal
Supreme Court judges Dame Suzan Glazebrook, Sir Joe Williams and Sir Stephen Kós did not consider the proposed appeal raised any matter of general or public importance, or of general commercial significance.
It was assessed that one matter of wider importance did arise from Garrity’s conduct in relation to the property transactions — namely, the nature and extent of the legal duties of trust imposed on him for exercising power of attorney.
The Supreme Court judgment noted the Schmidts’ case was not pleaded in that way and their fabrication of the unsigned trust deed, undertaken to improve their litigation prospects and adduced in evidence, disentitled them to equitable relief.
The applications for leave to appeal were dismissed. The Schmidts’ lawyer, Anthony Woodhouse, did not return calls.
Garrity’s lawyer, Nic Scampion, said eBada and Garrity were grateful to the courts and judges for their careful and expert attention throughout the long process.
“They are pleased to have the matter finally resolved and for their position to be vindicated.”
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the Hauraki-Coromandel Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of the Cook Islands News.