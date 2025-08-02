Advertisement
Couple take former Pāpāmoa Beach home owner to court as she refuses to leave after mortgagee sale

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A Pāpāmoa Beach house was sold by mortgagee sale but after the previous owner refused to leave, the new owners went to the High Court to have her removed.

A couple who bought a Pāpāmoa Beach house needed a High Court order to remove the previous owner after she refused to leave the property.

New owners Benjamin and Chelsea Brown bought the two-bedroom home at a mortgagee sale this year, with settlement taking place on May 21.

But the

