Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Couple reunited with bulldogs after spending three years and $65,000 trying to get them into NZ

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Daniel Kuntz (left) holding Bull, and Eugene Marshall with Lulu.

Daniel Kuntz (left) holding Bull, and Eugene Marshall with Lulu.

After three and a half years and forking out $65,000, a pair of school teachers have finally been reunited with their beloved French bulldogs after trying to relocate their pets to New Zealand from Indonesia.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand