Country artists stream living room gigs to raise funds for flood relief

Tangoio Marae was devastated by the floods. Video / NZ Herald

The healing power of music was on full display on Sunday when country music stars took to screens to help fundraise for flood relief.

Starting at 10am, national and local country artists from across Aotearoa took to live streams to share their songs and raise money for those struggling with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Organised by the New Zealand Country Music Association, the event saw artists jump on live streams for a period of 12 hours.

New Zealand Country Music Association marketing officer Ashley Tipping said that in any time of need, members from across the country come together to support friends and whānau.

“If you ask anybody, music is such a great healer and it’s good for your soul. Even when you feel sad or down or are deeply affected by something, music tends to lift a lot of spirits.”

The concerts also acted as a safe and easily accessible way to promote the sharing of music without holding a physical event.

“What better way to do it than in your own lounge, reaching as many people as we possibly can?”

Ainslee Allen, Amy Maynard, and The Harmony Hunters were just some of the many artists from across the motu pitching in.

Lynne Toner (left), Adrienne Toner and Jon Fletcher streamed a rousing one-hour set for charity.

Local Hawke’s Bay country music legends Adrienne (Te Awanga) and Lynne Toner (Hastings) teamed up with Jon Fletcher (Waipukurau) for an hour-long set.

“This is something that we could all do together to help,” said Adrienne.

“Everybody is really hurting, and you really just want to help in any way you can.”

All three grew up in the local country music scene, meeting at the Napier City Country Music Club, which was founded by Jim Toner in 1975.

Tipping said that the funds from the concerts would be distributed between Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

Executive committee member Lesley Nia Nia, from Gisborne, helped compile the entire day’s funds to help get them to the communities that need them the most.

Recordings of the streams are still available on the NZ Country Music Association Facebook Page, and those wanting to donate can send funds to the NZCMA account 01-0242-0142052-00 with the reference ‘Flood’.