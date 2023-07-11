Legal tender, pictured here, is printed on polymer, unlike the counterfeit cash that has circulated in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested two people, including a teenager, in relation to the circulation of counterfeit notes in Rotorua over the past two months.

Equipment allegedly used to make counterfeit $10, $20, and $50 notes was also seized yesterday, police said in a statement today.

An 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today on two charges of possessing forged bank notes, one charge of forging bank notes, and one charge of possessing implements to make counterfeit banknotes.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Marten said anyone who believed they were being passed a counterfeit note should refuse it and notify police.

“The notes are printed on paper which can tear easily, as opposed to legal tender, which is printed on polymer,” Marten said.

“When accepting cash retailers are advised to take a ‘look, feel and tilt’ approach to identify a genuine banknote.”

Information on this could be found on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand website.

Anyone who found they had already received a counterfeit note should put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and contact the police.