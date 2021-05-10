Countdown stabbing: Corrections officer one of four victims in Dunedin Countdown supermarket violence

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after stabbing multiple people at Countdown Dunedin Central. Video / Craig Baxter / Darryl Baser / ODT

A corrections officer is one of four injured in yesterday's violent knife attack in a Dunedin Countdown supermarket.

The man and his wife were inside the Cumberland St store in central Dunedin when a man with a knife allegedly attacked four people, including two supermarket workers.

Corrections southern regional commissioner Ben Clark this morning confirmed one of those injured was an employee.

Clark said the service was focused on ensuring the staff member, their family and colleagues had all the support they required during a stressful and difficult time.

"We would like to thank the emergency services, police and supermarket staff for the help they provided following the incident.

"To respect the privacy of our staff member and their family, we will not be providing any further comment."

It is believed the Corrections officer worked at the Otago Corrections Facility and his wife, who was alongside him in the store, was a nurse.

One of the employees injured in the attack was believed to be the store's manager.

Anne Coulthard told the Herald he was a long-time friend and worked alongside him at the beginning of his career in the late 1990s.

"I have seen and watched him grow from a young teenager to a wonderful store manager. And always looked forward to seeing him when I shopped there, we often laughed about days past when he was so much younger."

Coulthard, a former supermarket worker herself, said it was a sad day when such a tragic event happened in Dunedin.

The injured manager had previously worked at Countdown Andersons Bay in South Dunedin.

This morning police said four people remained in hospital. Three of the injured were in a serious but stable condition. A fourth person was in a moderate condition.

Countdown head of corporate affairs Kiri Hannifin told the AM Show said the two staff members injured in the attack were doing better today.

"We were very worried about them overnight but they are doing okay," she said.

Police said a 42-year-old man had been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.