Countdown investigating after delivery driver caught on camera running red light

Countdown is investigating after one of its drivers was caught on camera running a red light in central Wellington.

The clip, posted to TikTok, shows the delivery truck pulling up in the right hand lane of Taranaki St to turn right onto Vivian St. When the light turns red, the truck drives around the other vehicle in the turning lane and pulls in front of it to continue the turn onto Vivian – now with a red light.

Immediately, a police car in traffic at the other side of the intersection flashes its lights and follows the truck as the person recording the video can be heard laughing in the background.

The caption for the video was “instant karma”.

A Countdown spokesperson contacted by the Herald said road safety was the company’s “absolute priority.

“We take incidents like this very seriously.”

The spokesperson said there are clear guidelines and training in place for drivers, and this behaviour is not expected.

“We are investigating this incident, and will take appropriate action as required.”

In August of last year, a cyclist in Wellington told the Herald he was 30cm from death when a Countdown delivery driver sped past him, and through a pedestrian crossing where a woman and baby were about to cross.

James Sullivan, 35, told the Herald he was out running errands on Sunday, cycling down Adelaide Rd in Berhampore when he approached a pedestrian crossing. A woman with a young baby was also approaching the crossing, so Sullivan stopped to let her cross.

“I saw her face change, and then before I knew it this truck blows past.”

He said the truck was so close it brushed past his jacket.

Jarrod Smith, Countdown’s eCommerce national logistics and network manager, told the Herald at the time safety is the supermarket’s “absolute priority.

“Yesterday’s incident is certainly not what we would expect of our delivery drivers. We’re incredibly sorry for what Mr Sullivan experienced and are looking into what happened with urgency.”