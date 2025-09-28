Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Councils must show transparency with their workshops – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Gisborne District Council has had 55 workshops and none has been publicly notified. Photo / 123RF

The Gisborne District Council has had 55 workshops and none has been publicly notified. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • The Gisborne District Council held 55 workshops this term that were not publicly notified.
  • The Thames-Coromandel District Council decided to conduct workshops without formal public records at a council meeting.
  • Former Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier emphasises that trust is built through transparent decision-making and public involvement.

Elected members in our local governments should be reminded that public trust hinges on their commitment to open governance – including workshops.

It is a view backed by former Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, who, in his 2023 report Open For Business: A report on the Chief Ombudsman’s investigation stated: “Trust is at the core of the relationship between people and their locally elected representatives.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save