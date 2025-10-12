Advertisement
Councils defend chipseal choice as Waikato and Bay of Plenty works start

Libby Kirkby-McLeod
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Councils in Waikato and Bay of Plenty are implementing summer road maintenance with a focus on chip seal. Photo / Supplied

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

Throughout Waikato and Bay of Plenty, councils are rolling out their summer road maintenance programmes.

Resurfacing of roads was like a new coat of paint on the roof of a home – it kept the water out and protected the base

