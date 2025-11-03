Advertisement
Council to take down Wellington waterfront fencing as safety upgrades continue

RNZ
Waterfront fences come down as Wellington ramps up $7m safety upgrades. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By Bill Hickman of RNZ

Wellington City Council says it will remove temporary fencing on the Wellington waterfront this week.

The fencing was put in place following the death of Isaac Levings in 2023.

Levings was one of seven people who drowned in the capital’s harbour

