In March this year, Coroner Katharine Greig found the waterfront lacked adequate measures to prevent the death of Wellington man Sandy Calkin and called for immediate action in “high-risk” areas of the waterfront.
Calkin was last seen walking along the waterfront in the early hours of the morning on July 10, 2021. His body was found a week later.
In August, the council voted against a $7m proposal to urgently put fences up around the waterfront following the inquest into Calkin’s death.
On Monday, a council spokesperson said temporary fencing would be put up again before fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve and the council was trialling added security staff to monitor the area during larger evening events.
- RNZ