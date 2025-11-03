Waterfront fences come down as Wellington ramps up $7m safety upgrades. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Council to take down Wellington waterfront fencing as safety upgrades continue

Waterfront fences come down as Wellington ramps up $7m safety upgrades. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By Bill Hickman of RNZ

Wellington City Council says it will remove temporary fencing on the Wellington waterfront this week.

The fencing was put in place following the death of Isaac Levings in 2023.

Levings was one of seven people who drowned in the capital’s harbour since 2006.

A council spokesperson said $5 million – of $7.1m allocated for improvements to waterfront public safety – had gone into improving lighting across the waterfront promenades.