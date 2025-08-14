Council seeks recovery of legal fees after $2.4m lawsuit against it dismissed

He sought $2.4m for lost earnings but the claim was not permissible under the ACC Act, which barred people from suing for personal injury, and the judge dismissed the case.

A recent court judgement showed the council had sought almost $43,000 from Sheeran to recover legal costs but Judge Andrew Skelton ruled the council was instead entitled to recover costs of about $20,000.

Sheeran, who was appealing the dismissal of his original case, sought a stay of execution of the costs order pending the outcome of his appeal, but this was declined.

In his ruling, Judge Skelton said the council and its ratepayers would be adversely affected by any stay of execution in that “the recovery of costs will be delayed, possibly for some time”.

“The council and ratepayers have had to bear the costs of this proceeding since 2023 and are now having to bear the further costs of responding to Mr Sheeran’s appeal,” Judge Skelton said.

He said Sheeran had “contributed unnecessarily” to the time and expense of the proceeding.

“In particular, Mr Sheeran was advised by the solicitors for the council and the court that his claim for compensatory damages for personal injury would likely be dismissed or struck out,” he said.

“It was explained to Mr Sheeran that his claim is barred by s 317(1) of the Accident Compensation Act 2001, but he continued to pursue the claim.

“Mr Sheeran also apparently failed to follow my direction that he should obtain legal advice on his claim, including whether his claim should be amended to seek exemplary damages.

“I also explained that he should consider carefully whether he should be pursuing any claim against the council because of the likely cost consequences.”

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air.

