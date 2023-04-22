Wellington waterfront, alongside Frank Kitts Park. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council is investigating more fencing along the capital’s waterfront to deter people from accessing the wharf edge, after the tragic death of primary school teacher Isaac Levings and others.

Levings was found dead in Wellington Harbour yesterday. He had been reported missing and was last seen at Queens Wharf after attending the concert by band The 1975 at TSB Arena on Wednesday night, social media posts said.

The Elmwood Normal School community in Christchurch is remembering him as a special teacher, an incredible sportsman and a respected friend.

Wellington City Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow said the death was a tragic situation and the council was co-operating fully with police as they carried out their investigation.

Questions were understandably being asked about safety on the waterfront, she said.

It’s also not the first time something like this has happened.

Sandy Calkin was last seen by friends on Courtenay Place about 1am, and CCTV footage showed him walking north on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 a short time later. Photo / File

In 2021, the body of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin was found in the water near Queens Wharf.

He was last seen by friends on Courtenay Place about 1am, and CCTV footage showed him walking north on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 a short time later.

The council was preparing for a Coroner’s inquest later this year relating to Calkin’s death, McKerrow said.

“While we do not want to pre-empt or frustrate the Coroner’s inquiry, we can say that, since the council assumed direct responsibility for the operation of the waterfront in 2014, several public safety works have been undertaken, including the improvement of lighting, edge identification and edge protection, the installation of life rings and illuminated ladders.”

McKerrow said the waterfront is a unique public space providing for hospitality and recreation. It is also a former working wharf that is still used as a place for ferries and visiting ships to berth, she said.

Any new structures which have been built generally include handrails and upgraded lighting in places like bridges and promenades, McKerrow said.

“Although there is no intention to fence the entirety of the waterfront, the council is currently investigating enhanced edge definition and further fencing to deter people from accessing the wharf edge.”

Isaac Levings had been missing since April 19, 2023 after attending a 1975 concert at TSB Arena, Wellington.

Last year, Calkin’s father Roger told Newstalk ZB the area was full of trip hazards right next to the water.

“I would like to see balustrades along the most dangerous parts of it, and I think it’s really important that we do that. It’s no different to Wynyard Quarter up in Auckland, they’ve got them.”

He urged authorities to take a closer look at where incidents had occurred and to make changes.

“The lighting down there is appalling at night, so when you add lighting, with trip hazards, with deep water, what are you going to get? It’s as simple as that.”

In 2015, Finbarr Patrick Clabby’s body was discovered by a family walking near the Queen’s Wharf/Jervois Quay area.

The night before his death, Clabby attended the Super Rugby final at the Cake Tin and was drinking through the evening with friends.

He died of drowning, but his death may also have been the result of a heart condition and the effects of alcohol, Coroner Tim Scott found.

Concerns raised with the Coroner about lighting at the site where Clabby is believed to have entered the water were not likely to be a factor, but Scott asked Wellington City Council to review lighting in the area.

A review had been done and limited changes were made, Scott said.