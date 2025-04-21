- US big box retail chain Costco is working on a potential expansion beyond Auckland.
- It previously signalled it might open further stores in Christchurch and Wellington if its Auckland store was successful.
- Nicola Willis says she would welcome any expansion that leads to lower prices and more options for Kiwi consumers.
Costco is “working on” a potential expansion beyond Auckland, with the Government welcoming the possibility of more competition in the grocery sector.
The US big box retail chain has told Newstalk ZB it’s seeing what it can do to extend its offering to other parts of the country.
The company has previously signalled it might open further stores in Christchurch and Wellington if its first store in Auckland’s Westgate was successful.
A Christchurch property and investment firm was previously granted a fixed-term resource consent to open a warehouse in Rolleston, southwest of the city.