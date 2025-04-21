“We’d love to be able to offer our value to people outside of Auckland as well. It’s definitely something we’re working on,” Costco marketing director Megan Belanger said.

“At the moment, nothing to announce on new sites, but we’re pretty excited to see what we can do to offer everyone in New Zealand the opportunity to be able to shop at Costco.”

Costco had previously been rumoured to be building a new warehouse in Drury in Auckland’s south.

Belanger said the company had “nothing” to announce about further Auckland sites at this stage.

Economic Growth and Finance Minister Nicola Willis told Newstalk ZB she welcomed retailers looking to expand or set up throughout New Zealand if it meant more options and lower prices, particularly in the grocery sector.

“There’s a lack of competition and high prices in our grocery sector, which is a major driver of the cost of living.

“Many communities have limited choices when shopping for groceries, and I’m actively working with officials and interested parties to understand how we can increase competition and remove barriers to new entrants into the sector.”

Costco has seen its New Zealand revenue rise after opening a members-only warehouse in Auckland in September 2022.

The store had more than 150,000 members within one year of opening and introduced home delivery to both members and non-members across Auckland last week through a new partnership with DoorDash.

