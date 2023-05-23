Online shopping prices are different for a 1kg block of Rolling Meadow cheese at the Silverdale store compared to the Mangere store.

PaknSave has come under fire for price variations in store with a 1kg block of the same brand cheese a staggering 60 per cent higher at its Mangere store compared to across town in Silverdale.

A block of Rolling Meadow Colby cheese is $15.99 at the South Auckland store and just $9.99 at other stores such as Silverdale and Mt Albert.

The price for the cheese at other Pak’nSave stores varies from $12.99 at Manukau and $13.99 at Albany.

A concerned shopper posted about the price difference on the community website Reddit pointing out a 38 per cent difference in the cheese at the Royal Oak and Silverdale stores.

Price comparison app Grocer found the highest price of $15.99 a kg at Mangere Pak’nSave - a 60 per cent difference.

Others commenting on the Reddit post said the disparity on the same brand item was “concerning” with one saying they noticed “a tendency for higher prices in poorer areas, often the people living locally cannot afford to travel to find cheaper goods.”

“You see this reflected in fuel prices as well.”

But a quick check on the Grocer app shows most Pak’nSave stores in Auckland - including Mangere - offer the Pams brand of cheese for $9.99.

The one store that does not stock the Pams $9.99 block has the Rolling Meadow brand at $9.99.

The cheapest comparable cheese at Countdown was $11.90 and at New World was $16.50.

Emma Wooster from Foodstuffs, which owns Pak’nSave, said that despite the price difference on the Rolling Meadow brand, 1kg blocks were $9.99 at most Auckland Pak’nSave stores.

A concerned shopper posted the price difference for the same brand block of cheese to Reddit recently. Photo / Reddit





“The price of different Colby cheese products sold at our Pak’nSave stores will vary based on a number of factors, including the cost price at which the store purchased the product from the supplier and whether or not the product is on special,” she said.

“The fact both stores have a 1kg block of Colby cheese available for $9.99 is great news for customers as it represents good value for money.”

Cheese wasn’t the only staple with a significant price difference between stores.

A head of broccoli was $2.99 in Mt Albert but was $1 cheaper at Pukekohe and Mangere - a 33 per cent price difference.

A 500g block of Anchor butter was $6.79 at Albany Pak’nSave but was 20 per cent higher at Sylvia Park where it hit $8.19.

Jessica Walker at Consumer NZ described the price difference between stores for the same branded cheese product as “staggering”.

“A quick price check at the Pak’nSave stores closest to Consumer HQ shows three stores are also selling this item for $9.99, another has it for $11.89, and the most expensive is Pak’n’Save Porirua at $13.99,” Walker said.

“We recommend people keep an eye on the Grocer app, which allows you to compare the price of the same product at different supermarkets.”

“We don’t suggest people hop between the supermarket chains to stock their pantry, but we are keen to remind New Zealanders there’s little reward in being loyal to one supermarket chain, or particular store.”

Emma Wooster from Foodstuffs said Pak’nSave stores were “working hard to fight inflation” and said they had held food prices below inflation for 12 months in a row.