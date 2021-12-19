Corrections officer facing three further corruption charges over alleged bribes

The 40-year-old worked as a corrections officer at Spring Hill Prison in North Waikato. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland corrections officer is facing further corruption charges in relation to allegedly smuggling in drugs and tobacco into Spring Hill prison.

The 40-year-old was granted further name suppression when he reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today, facing three charges of accepting bribes.

The charges stem from alleged incidents between May 8 and July 1 in which he is accused of accepting bribes worth $1000, $1200 and $1200 to smuggle in goods to Spring Hill prison in his capacity as a corrections officer.

The charges come after he was charged with breaching the Corrections Act, possession of a non-approved psychoactive product for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of cannabis for supply in June.

The man's lawyer, Mark Sturm, said his client was to enter pleas on the original charges but the court appearances had been delayed due to Covid and restrictions on Aucklanders leaving the city.

They was aware that police were considering more charges but was only informed on Friday night so he hasn't had a chance to talk to his client about them.

He also successfully applied for an extension of his interim name suppression from Judge Kim Saunders, which wasn't opposed by police.

The man was remanded on further bail to reappear next month to enter pleas.